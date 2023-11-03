New Shooting Range Complex in Dunklin County now open

Body

CAMPBELL, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the City of Campbell’s combined vision from 2016 has become reality – City of Campbell Shooting Range Complex in Dunklin County is now open.

The project began following a request from the city’s then-mayor Raymond Gunter, who approached the Department, according to MDC Hunter Education & Shooting Range Coordinator Justin McGuire.

“Weather and supply chain issues have pushed back the official opening date,” said McGuire. “We’re excited for this partnership and to finally be open. We now have a good, safe place for the public to utilize as we head into November firearms potion of deer season.”

McGuire said MDC’s “shooting range mission” is to provide Missouri citizens a safe place to practice shooting. And the new complex equipped with 20’ backstops, 8’ side berms, and covered areas with a cantilevered design for a “no-blue-sky” effect and projectile containment achieves that mission.

The city-owned complex also includes 100- and 50-yard rifle/pistol ranges, 25-yard pistol ranges, a trap field, an archery range, and restroom facilities. The trap field and archery range will be open to the public soon.

MDC dedicated the site in 2021 to further its promise of providing citizens a safe opportunity to shoot where such venues don’t already exist. Project planning began in 2016, with construction starting nearly five years later. Since then, more than $370,000 has been devoted to the project’s completion.

Please direct all questions regarding the range to City of Campbell.

MDC provides approximately 70 cooperative and MDC-owned shooting ranges throughout the state. More information about MDC shooting ranges can be found at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z9W.