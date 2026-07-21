Public invited to learn about camp cooking with MDC July 25

MONTETT, Mo. – Cold beans from a can are always an option while out camping. However, if folks want to learn more about camp cooking with cast irons and Dutch ovens, they should attend an upcoming class in Monett.

Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Southwest MO Wild Game Feed for Intro to Dutch Ovens from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Monett City Park Pond, 101 S. Lincoln Ave. in Monett.

This public introductory class is free and will cover the basic tools and techniques for getting started with cast iron and Dutch oven camp cooking. All supplies and equipment will be provided.

Space is limited and registration is required. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/219786

To discover more events hosted by MDC, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.