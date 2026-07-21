MDC to host Intro to Fishing program at Walther Park in DeSoto July 31

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DeSOTO, Mo.—Have you seen others fishing and ever said to yourself “I’d like to learn how to do that”? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to welcome beginning anglers of all ages to the sport with an introductory class in Jefferson County.

MDC will hold an Intro to Fishing program Friday, July 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Walther Park in DeSoto. The program is free and will be held at Pavillion #8 on the southwest corner of Veterans Boulevard and Route E in the park.

This program will introduce all the necessary basics to get started in fishing. Participants will learn how to correctly and safely cast a spincast fishing rod. The class will cover the parts of a fishing rod, basic fishing tackle, and how to properly handle and release a fish.

MDC will provide all fishing equipment and bait needed. Participants should bring a water bottle and dress for the weather. Personal items such as a chair, sunglasses, hat, bug spray and sunscreen are also strongly recommended. A valid Missouri fishing permit is required for anyone between the ages of 16 and 65.

The Intro to Fishing program is free to attend, but advanced registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/opB.

Walther Park is located at 1551 Veterans Drive.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.