Learn tree-saddle hunting with MDC Aug. 15 in Blue Springs

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BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites deer hunters and others to swing into learning about saddle hunting from trees with its free program on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MDC Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 NW Park Road in Blue Springs.

Saddle hunting is a mobile, elevated hunting method where hunters sit in a lightweight tree saddle harness tethered to a tree with ropes. Unlike a traditional tree stand, the hunter sits directly in the saddle rather than on a rigid platform, facing the tree trunk and turning their body to take shots. This method allows hunters to access remote or irregular terrain more easily because the gear is lightweight, portable, and less cumbersome than a tree stand.

Step into saddle hunting with this beginner-friendly, engaging course led by Western Missouri Saddle Hunters. Get familiar with selecting the right gear, learn essential rope-assisted climbing skills, and discover how to ascend safely and stay comfortable while hunting from nearly any tree. Presenters will share real-world climbing techniques, effective scouting advice, and tree selection techniques to help participants feel more capable in the field.

Participants may bring their own equipment for hands-on practice. Participants must wear long pants and closed-toe shoes with good traction. Youth ages 14–17 are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult participant.

Space is limited. Register for Tree-Saddle Hunting at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/218232.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility