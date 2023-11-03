Get tips on scoring antlers at Nov. 18 MDC program

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Knowing how to score a set of antlers can make a memorable hunt even more meaningful.

Even if a set of antlers does not break a record (which it probably won’t), antler scoring gives deer and elk hunters and their family members another way to remember a special hunting trip. People interested in learning about how to score antlers should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Learning to Hunt: Measuring your Trophy.” This free program will be Nov. 18 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. It will be taught at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center and will feature both in-person and online options. People interested in attending this program in person can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194909

People wishing to sign up for the online option can do so at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194908

At the Nov. 18 program, MDC Outdoor Education Center Specialist Ali Cannefax will discuss how hunters can score their harvest and will also discuss what animals can be scored. This class will not qualify people to become an official scorer and it should be noted that antlers need to be scored by an official scorer in order to be eligible for any records.

Though this program is free, registration is required. To participate, use the link above. Registrants for the online option must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Dalton Range and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.