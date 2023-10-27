St Johnsbury / Burglary - Request for Public Assistance
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4007920
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#:802 748 3111
DATE/TIME: 10/18/23 and 10/19/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Concord VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/25/23, VT State Police was notified of a Burglary at a residence in Concord VT. It was reported 2, Husqvarna chainsaws were stolen as well as a 2008 Polaris Ranger 500.
Upon reviewing camera footage, it was found that the chainsaws were stolen on 10/18/23 at approximately 0444 hours and the Polaris Ranger was stolen on 10/19/23 at approximately 2000 hours. The Polaris Ranger is described as having multiple bumper stickers on the rear, green in color with a black roof, a plastic front windshield and a homemade rear windshield.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Aremburg at the St Johnsbury Barracks.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or going to https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous.