St Johnsbury / Burglary - Request for Public Assistance

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4007920

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#:802 748 3111

DATE/TIME: 10/18/23 and 10/19/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Concord VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/25/23, VT State Police was notified of a Burglary at a residence in Concord VT. It was reported 2, Husqvarna chainsaws were stolen as well as a 2008 Polaris Ranger 500.

Upon reviewing camera footage, it was found that the chainsaws were stolen on 10/18/23 at approximately 0444 hours and the Polaris Ranger was stolen on 10/19/23 at approximately 2000 hours. The Polaris Ranger is described as having multiple bumper stickers on the rear, green in color with a black roof, a plastic front windshield and a homemade rear windshield.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Aremburg at the St Johnsbury Barracks.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or going to https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous.