News Release- Shaftsbury Barracks DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3004825
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Travis Hess
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME: 10/26/23 at approximately 1449 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Readsboro VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Leon Bardwell
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/26/23 at approximately 1449 hours Vermont State Police responded to VT RT 100within the Town of Readsboro for a report of a vehicle operating erratically and the operator was possibility intoxicated. Upon arrival the operator was identified as Leon Bardwell of Readsboro VT. Bardwell showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicious of DUI. Bardwell was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks and processed for DUI. Bardwell was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division on 11/13/23 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/13/23 at 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: no
MUG SHOT NOT AVAILABLE