News Release- Shaftsbury Barracks DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3004825

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Travis Hess

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

DATE/TIME: 10/26/23 at approximately 1449 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Readsboro VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Leon Bardwell

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/26/23 at approximately 1449 hours Vermont State Police responded to VT RT 100within the Town of Readsboro for a report of a vehicle operating erratically and the operator was possibility intoxicated. Upon arrival the operator was identified as Leon Bardwell of Readsboro VT. Bardwell showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicious of DUI. Bardwell was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks and processed for DUI. Bardwell was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division on 11/13/23 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/13/23 at 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: no

MUG SHOT NOT AVAILABLE