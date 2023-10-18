Wednesday, October 18

Indigenous people in WA incarcerated at higher rates than any other group, data show

Washington in recent years imprisoned Indigenous people at more than six times the rate of white people. That’s according to U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics data that the Prison Policy Initiative assembled and released last month. The disparity between Indigenous and white incarceration in Washington has roughly doubled over the past decade, based on statistics for 2010 that the Prison Policy Initiative released. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Brian Lyman)

WA spent $500M to help small, minority businesses. Did it work?

Since 2020, the state Department of Commerce has funneled close to a half-billion dollars in federal aid directly to more than 25,000 businesses across Washington. State lawmakers and finance officials positioned the Working Washington stimulus program as plugging a gap for small businesses passed over by federal relief efforts and still struggling amid COVID-19 restrictions, some of which continued into 2021. In addition to capping the size of businesses eligible to apply, officials also directed the Department of Commerce to prioritize “historically disadvantaged” businesses as well as those owned by Black and Indigenous people and people of color. Whether the program succeeded in targeting small or disadvantaged businesses remains unclear, in part due to inconsistent tracking of recipient data by Commerce. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Jason Redmond)

Cities in Washington can no longer make vague promises to build enough ‘affordable housing’

Cities in Washington can no longer make vague promises to build enough affordable housing for the people moving into this region. That’s the aim of a new state law, HB 1220, giving cities specific goals around how many homes they’ll accommodate, and who should be able to afford them. Washington cities are currently in the process of updating their comprehensive plans, which will guide how they grow over the next 20-plus years. The new housing goals for each city will become part of those plans, which are due in December 2024. Continue reading at KUOW. (Joshua McNichols)

