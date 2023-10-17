TRAFFIC ADVISORY: HOWARD UNIVERSITY HOMECOMING WEEKEND

On Friday, October 20, 2023 and on Saturday, October 21, 2023, Howard University Homecoming Weekend will take place in the District of the Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic for the Howard University Homecoming Tailgate on Friday, October 20, 2023 and Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

8 th Street, NW between Barry Place, NW and V Street, NW

Barry Place, NW between Georgia Avenue and 9th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic Howard University Homecoming Yardfest on Friday, October 20, 2023 and Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

6 th Street, NW between Girard Street, NW and Howard Place, NW

Howard Place, NW between Georgia Avenue, NW and 6 th Street, NW

Girard Street, NW between Georgia Avenue, NW and 6 th Street, NW

Fairmount Street, NW between Georgia Avenue, NW and 6th Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic for the Howard University Homecoming Parade on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

6 th Street, NW from W Street, NW to Fairmont Street, NW

Georgia Avenue, NW from Columbia Road, NW to Florida Avenue, NW

7 th Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to S Street, NW

Florida Avenue, NW from Georgia Avenue, NW to 4 th Street, NW

6 th Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to U Street, NW

5 th Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to U Street, NW

4 th Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to McMillan Drive, NW

5th Street, NW from McMillan Drive, NW to Hobart Place, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.