TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2023 Race for Every Child

On Saturday, October 21, 2023, the Race for Every Child Run/Walk will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and a street closure motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 4:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street to 9 th Street, NW

3 rd Street from C Street, NW to D Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, SW

4 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

13 th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11 th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street to 9 th Street, NW

9 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

D Street from 8 th Street to 9 th Street, NW

7 th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

6 th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

3 rd Street from C Street, NW to D Street, SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7 th Street, SW

4 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

D Street from 3 rd Street to 4 th Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.