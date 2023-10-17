Changes in Air Quality Credit Card Processing Starting January 1, 2024

To align with changes in the Department’s credit card processing procedures, the Air Quality Bureau will no longer process credit card payments over the phone after December 31, 2023. Credit card payments may continue to be made through the online Asbestos Notification System, Iowa EASY Air, and the DNR Payment Portal. More information on these systems, including training materials, can be found at www.iowadnr.gov/eairservices.

Payments will also continue to be accepted by mail, however, check payments must accompany the asbestos notification forms, invoices, submittal information from Iowa EASY Air, or the Title V Form 5.0. Forms will be modified by January 1, 2024, to allow for online credit card payment or check payment only. For questions on asbestos payments, please contact Norma Gentry at (515) 423-6415; Norma.Gentry@dnr.iowa.gov. For questions on all other fee payments, please contact Wendy Walker at (515) 725-9570; wendy.walker@dnr.iowa.gov.