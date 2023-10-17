OSA Weekly Update - 10/6/2023

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Available: 2024 User Authorization Form

3. Meeting: Fire Relief Association Working Group

4. Available: 2023 Changes to the TIF Act Webinar Recording

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Fraud Risk Questions During an Audit

6. Job Openings

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



Last week I wrapped up my statewide summer tour. Thank you to everyone who took the time to share your feedback on the public financial staff shortage. We received a lot of helpful feedback and information about the impact on communities across Minnesota.

The next step is to pull together concrete options to take some pressure of the system that are stretched thin. So if we’ve met and you have more to share or we haven’t had a chance to connect on this topic, please send any additional feedback to me at State.Auditor@osa.state.mn.us.

2. Available: 2024 User Authorization Form



Access to reporting forms for accountants, auditors, and other consultants who work with local governments, TIF authorities, and fire relief associations will expire at the end of the calendar year. These entities will need to renew access for SAFES users (who are not officers, employees, or trustees) by completing the 2024 User Authorization Form that is now available for download on the OSA website.

3. Meeting: Fire Relief Association Working Group



The Fire Relief Association Working Group met on October 4 and finalized its legislative proposals for the 2024 Legislative Session. The proposals include clarifying investment allocations for deferred members of defined contribution plans, defining types of firefighters and updating firefighter references, clarifying reporting and benefit requirements that apply if a relief association is involuntarily dissolved, and clarifying municipal ratification requirements for relief association benefit level changes.

Links to watch recordings of Working Group meetings and copies of meeting materials are posted on the Fire Relief Association Working Group page of the OSA website.

4. Available: 2023 Changes to the TIF Act Webinar Recording



The TIF Division presented a “2023 Changes to the TIF Act” webinar last week on September 27. Thank you to everyone who participated! If you missed it or would like to revisit portions, the recording is now available on the Training Opportunities page of our website. Additionally, check out the new videos about the Six-Year Rule.

If you have any questions please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Fraud Risk Questions During an Audit

As part of an audit, auditors are required to consider the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements due to fraud. As a result, even when auditors do not suspect fraud, they will be asking questions designed to assess the risk of fraud, in compliance with auditing standards. Fraud risks can be considered in the following context:

Are employees or management under pressure or do they have an incentive to commit fraud?

Does the opportunity to commit fraud exist?

Do employees or management have an attitude that allows them to rationalize committing fraud?

The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.

6. Job Openings

Local Government Auditors

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) is hiring Local Government Auditors in Saint Paul, Rochester, Marshall, Moorhead, Duluth, and Mankato. The candidate(s) hired and new to this job classification may be eligible to receive a $5,000 hiring bonus! The deadline for applications is October 31, 2023. All job postings are available on the OSA website.

Student Workers / Interns

The OSA is hiring student workers / interns in our Saint Paul and Duluth offices. In addition to the development of technical skills, this experience provides the opportunity to enhance communication skills through professional client interaction and refine job management skills in a fast-paced environment. This work experience is CPA qualifying. The deadline for applications is October 31, 2023. The Saint Paul and Duluth postings are on the OSA website.