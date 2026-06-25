State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins Other State Fiscal Stewards to Call for Relief Amid Trump Admin's Worsening Healthcare Crisis - June 24, 2026

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins Other State Fiscal Stewards to Call for Relief Amid Trump Admin's Worsening Healthcare Crisis

“Local governments can’t absorb the impact of Medicaid cuts. They lack the scale and resources to replace what’s lost, making it critical that these cuts are reversed to protect the communities they serve,” said Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – On Thursday, June 25th at 9 a.m CST, Minnesota State Auditor will join For the Long Term and state fiscal stewards from Vermont and Connecticut for a press call on the healthcare affordability crisis the Trump administration's cuts are driving. They will also highlight the critical programs state fiscal officers are building to protect the families Washington has left behind.

The Trump administration's Medicaid cuts, healthcare coverage rollbacks and dismantling of federal drug pricing authority under HR 1 have pushed more families into unaffordable medical bills and driven up the cost of essential medications. State fiscal stewards are responding with real initiatives that are providing relief to families. These officers are calling on the Trump administration to reverse course and restore the federal healthcare investments that keep families out of debt and away from impossible choices.

What:

Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha to Call for Relief Amid Trump Admin's Worsening Healthcare Crisis

Who:

Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha

Vermont State Treasurer Mike Pieciak

Connecticut State Comptroller Sean Scanlon

Robert Craven, Director of Policy, Office of the Rhode Island General Treasurer

Dave Wallack, Executive Director of For the Long Term

When:

Thursday, June 25, at 9 a.m. CST

RSVP:

To attend the press call, RSVP by clicking HERE.

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