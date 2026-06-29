State Auditor Julie Blaha Releases 2024 Municipal Liquor Store Report - June 25, 2026

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"Municipal liquor operations continue to provide important revenue for Minnesota cities," said State Auditor Julie Blaha. "In 2024, municipal liquor stores saw a 14.6% increase in total net profits from 2023.”

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2024 Municipal Liquor Store Report today.

In 2024, Minnesota's municipal liquor operations saw significant growth, with total net profits reaching $36.2 million, a 14.6% increase from 2023. Municipal liquor operations reported $436.4 million in total sales in 2024, a decrease of 0.2% from 2023 and the first statewide sales decline in 28 years.

"While municipal liquor stores saw their first statewide sales decline in 28 years, they continued to generate strong returns for Minnesota communities,” Auditor Blaha said.

Net profits generated from municipal liquor stores can be used to reduce property tax levies and purchase equipment, such as police cars, fire trucks or any other expenditures cities are authorized to make. The report provides financial and operational data that city officials can use to evaluate the performance of their municipal liquor operations and compare results with similar communities across Minnesota.

Highlights of the report:

Combined net profits, before transfers, totaled $36.2 million in 2024, an increase of 14.6% over 2023. On-sale operations reported $6.6 million in net profits, an increase of 39.3% over 2023. While off-sale operations reported net profits of $29.6 million, an increase of 10.2% over 2023.

Over the past five years, combined net profits increased 0.4%. On-sale operations saw net profits rise 112.0%, while off-sale operations experienced a 10.1% decrease.

Twenty-seven Minnesota cities reported net losses for 2024 (four fewer than 2023). Twenty-six of the 27 cities with losses were in Greater Minnesota.

Municipal liquor operations reported $436.4 million in total sales in 2024, a decrease of 0.2% from 2023 and the first statewide sales decline in 28 years. Among individual liquor operations that were in business for all of 2024, total sales ranged from $24,689 in Elmore to $22.6 million in Lakeville.

Operating expenses totaled $104.0 million, an increase of 1.6% over 2023.

Although only 18 of 174 cities with municipal liquor stores are located in the Metro Area, they accounted for 33.1% of total sales and 29.8% of net profits statewide.

Net transfers from municipal liquor operations totaled $26.3 million, a decrease of 7.6% from 2023. Net transfers totaled $7.7 million among Metro Area establishments, compared to $18.6 million for Greater Minnesota establishments.

The report and its underlying data are available on the Office of the State Auditor’s website.

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