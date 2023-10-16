Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Port Authority of Allen County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ashtabula Village of Orwell
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Auglaize Village of New Bremen
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Brown Brown County Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Carroll Lee Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clermont Clermont County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Clermont County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Clermont County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Bethel
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 SERS Examination
Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 STRS Examination
Cuyahoga Heights Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Cleveland State University Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Fayette County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Community Improvement Corporation of Lockland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hardin Village of McGuffey
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Harrison Harrison County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Henry Harrison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jackson Jackson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lake City of Willowick
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Lawrence County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Licking City of Heath
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Holland-Springfield Township Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Berkey
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Waterville Community Improvement Corporation
2/2/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Mahoning Youngstown City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Youngstown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Medina County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mercer Village of Rockford
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Ottawa Clearwater Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Pike Evergreen Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Portage Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland Franklin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Sandusky Village of Helena
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Ballville Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby Shelby Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Anna Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Village of Kettlersville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Stark Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District 18-001 (ComDoc)
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District FP
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District SM
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Trumbull Weathersfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Bristol Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Girard
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Jerome Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert City of Van Wert
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Warren Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Wayne Village of Burbank
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Williams Brady Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Williams County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Wood Bowling Green State University Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wyandot Village of Wharton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Sycamore Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit

