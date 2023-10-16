Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Port Authority of Allen County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ashtabula
|Village of Orwell
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Auglaize
|Village of New Bremen
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Brown
|Brown County Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Carroll
|Lee Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clermont
|Clermont County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Clermont County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Clermont County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Bethel
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|SERS Examination
|Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|STRS Examination
|Cuyahoga Heights Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cleveland State University Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Fayette County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Community Improvement Corporation of Lockland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hardin
|Village of McGuffey
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Harrison
|Harrison County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Henry
|Harrison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jackson
|Jackson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|City of Willowick
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Licking
|City of Heath
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Holland-Springfield Township Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Berkey
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Waterville Community Improvement Corporation
2/2/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Mahoning
|Youngstown City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Youngstown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Medina County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mercer
|Village of Rockford
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Ottawa
|Clearwater Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pike
|Evergreen Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|Franklin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Sandusky
|Village of Helena
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Ballville Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|Shelby Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Anna Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Village of Kettlersville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District 18-001 (ComDoc)
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District FP
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District SM
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Trumbull
|Weathersfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Bristol Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Girard
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union
|Jerome Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|City of Van Wert
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Wayne
|Village of Burbank
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Williams
|Brady Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Williams County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Bowling Green State University Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wyandot
|Village of Wharton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Sycamore Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit