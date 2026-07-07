Former Valley View Local Schools Employee Repays $1,435 Following Investigation into Falsified Lunch Program Application

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $1,435 was issued Tuesday against a former employee for Valley View Local Schools in Germantown following an investigation into falsified lunch program applications.

Samantha Howard repaid the total in June 2026, and prosecutors declined to pursue charges against her. Details of the investigation are included in a special audit, available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Howard worked as the Education Management Information System coordinator for the school district from June 2016 until November 2023.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) received information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General after a report was filed with the Germantown Police Department by the district treasurer alleging that Howard had falsified income information on applications for free or reduced lunches for her children.

SIU confirmed that the district was improperly reimbursed for meals for Howard’s children after she failed to include full household income information in the applications.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 165 convictions resulting in more than $17.8 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019).The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

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The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov



