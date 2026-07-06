Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 07, 2026
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 07, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Allen County Agricultural Society
12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Allen County Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Harpersfield Township Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Athens
|Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Auglaize
|St. Marys City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Wayne Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Monroe Area Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|City of Oxford
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Clermont
|Union Township, Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Tate Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton
|Bethlehem Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Orange Village
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Regional Income Tax Agency
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|Village of Arcanum
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Ritter Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Huron Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Millcreek Valley Conservancy District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Hardin
|Hardin County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Taylor Creek Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Highland
|Union Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Knox
|Knox County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|South Point Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Rise and Shine Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Public Entities Pool of Ohio
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Village of New Middletown
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer
|Franklin Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Miami
|City of Troy
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|City of West Carrollton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Bristol Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Morrow
|Mount Gilead Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Ottawa
|Portage Fire District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Pike
|Village of Piketon
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Crestwood Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Putnam County Schools Insurance Group
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of West Leipsic
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Northwest Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Van Wert
|Harrison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Warren
|Warren County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Washington
|Fort Frye Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|City of Rittman
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|Northwest Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|North Baltimore Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
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