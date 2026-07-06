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Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 07, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 07, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Allen County Agricultural Society
12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Allen County Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula Harpersfield Township Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Athens Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Auglaize St. Marys City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Wayne Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Monroe Area Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
City of Oxford
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Clermont Union Township, Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Tate Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Bethlehem Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Orange Village
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Regional Income Tax Agency
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Darke Village of Arcanum
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Ritter Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Huron Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Millcreek Valley Conservancy District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Hardin Hardin County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Taylor Creek Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Highland Union Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Knox Knox County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Lawrence South Point Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Rise and Shine Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Public Entities Pool of Ohio
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Village of New Middletown
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Mahoning County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer Franklin Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Miami City of Troy
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Montgomery City of West Carrollton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Bristol Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Morrow Mount Gilead Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Ottawa Portage Fire District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Pike Village of Piketon
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Crestwood Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Putnam County Schools Insurance Group
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of West Leipsic
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Stark Northwest Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Van Wert Harrison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Warren Warren County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Washington Fort Frye Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Wayne City of Rittman
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams Northwest Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood North Baltimore Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit

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Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 07, 2026

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