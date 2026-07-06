Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 07, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 07, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Allen County Agricultural Society

12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Allen County Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula Harpersfield Township Energy Special Improvement District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Athens Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Auglaize St. Marys City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Wayne Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Monroe Area Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit City of Oxford

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Clermont Union Township, Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Tate Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Coshocton Bethlehem Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Orange Village

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Regional Income Tax Agency

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Darke Village of Arcanum

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Ritter Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Huron Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Hamilton Millcreek Valley Conservancy District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Hardin Hardin County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Taylor Creek Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Highland Union Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Knox Knox County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Lawrence South Point Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Rise and Shine Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Public Entities Pool of Ohio

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Village of New Middletown

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Mahoning County Agricultural Society

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mercer Franklin Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Miami City of Troy

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Montgomery City of West Carrollton

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Bristol Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Morrow Mount Gilead Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Ottawa Portage Fire District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Pike Village of Piketon

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Portage Crestwood Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam Putnam County Schools Insurance Group

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Village of West Leipsic

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Stark Northwest Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Van Wert Harrison Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Warren Warren County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Washington Fort Frye Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Wayne City of Rittman

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Williams Northwest Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Wood North Baltimore Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit

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