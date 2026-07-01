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Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 02, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 02, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Bath Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula Northwest Ambulance District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Huron Huron County Community Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jefferson Jefferson County General Health District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Village of Empire
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas Village of Harbor View
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Miami Northern Area Water Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery City of Huber Heights
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Marion Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ottawa Danbury Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

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Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 02, 2026

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