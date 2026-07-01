Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 02, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 02, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Bath Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula Northwest Ambulance District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Huron Huron County Community Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Jefferson Jefferson County General Health District

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Village of Empire

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Village of Harbor View

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Miami Northern Area Water Authority

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery City of Huber Heights

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Marion Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Ottawa Danbury Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit