Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 02, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 02, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Bath Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Northwest Ambulance District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Huron
|Huron County Community Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County General Health District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Village of Empire
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|Village of Harbor View
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Miami
|Northern Area Water Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|City of Huber Heights
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Marion Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ottawa
|Danbury Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
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