Marketers Look to Generative AI, Increased Personalization and User-Generated Content to Drive Sales: Bombora Study
Q4 Bombora Marketing Pulse also finds advertisers focused on optimization
If you want to understand marketers’ priorities, just look at the topics they are researching more than usual.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise of generative Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is reshaping the content-marketing landscape. And generic marketing strategies are giving way to individualized approaches, enabling businesses to build deeper connections with their customers. Those are just two of the main findings of this quarter’s Bombora Marketing Pulse, which became available today. This report’s “snapshot industry” — the sector in the spotlight — is healthcare.
— Bombora CMO Jeff Marcoux
“If you want to understand marketers’ priorities, just look at the topics they are researching more than usual,” said Bombora CMO Jeff Marcoux. “Based on the insights from the Marketing Pulse, it’s clear that marketers are more and more interested in personalizing their pitches to consumers, and that brands increasingly view user-generated content as not only safe but necessary. Marketers who ignore these trends risk falling behind forward-thinking competitors in the race for consumer attention.”
Moreover, brands are investing more resources into understanding their positions in the market, ensuring their reputation, and maintaining a consistent brand image.
What’s driving these trends? Brands are keen to give the people what they want:
· 75% of consumers would rather buy from brands that offer personalized digital experiences
· 90% of consumers said they would prefer to see brands share content from actual customers
· 82% of shoppers want a consumer brand’s values to align with their own, and they’ll vote with their wallet if they don't feel a match
Meanwhile advertisers, pushed to optimize spending, are pivoting toward more targeted, interactive, and digital-centric modes of reaching their audiences.
Among the largest topic spikes Bombora measured this quarter:
In-App Advertising research soared 1,037% in Q2 2023 as compared to Q1 2023
Brand Safety research skyrocketed by 846% in Q2 2023 as compared to Q2 2022
Web Content research increased by 627% in Q2 2023 compared with Q1 2023
Content Personalization research went up 492% in Q2 2023 compared to 2022 weekly averages
Employee-Generated Content (EGC) research grew by 310% in Q2 2023 as compared to Q1 2023
User-generated content (UGC) research grew by 213% in Q2 2023 as compared to 2022 averages
Bombora’s Marketing Pulse uses Intent data collected from Bombora’s Data Co-Op of more than 5,000 B2B websites to illustrate how interests are evolving over time and explore how marketers can best elevate their business through these uncertain and rapidly changing times.
The new report highlights trends in healthcare, noting that as healthcare organizations seek to create better experiences for patients in the wake of the pandemic, healthcare marketers are increasingly focused on personalization. Research into Digital Engagement by healthcare marketers increased by 292% in Q2 compared to 2022. Over the same period, Content Personalization jumped 437%, and Email Personalization went up 142%. Research into Real-Time Personalization increased 278% in Q2 2023 compared to 2022 weekly averages.
Download the entire report here: https://bombora.com/2023-q4-marketing-pulse-report/
This story appeared first on MediaPost --
https://www.mediapost.com/publications/article/390163/topic-talk-study-shows-what-marketers-are-researc.html --
-- and then on Adweek.com:
https://www.adweek.com/adweek-wire/marketers-look-to-generative-ai-increased-personalization-to-drive-sales-bombora-study/
Methodology
Bombora measures “Intent”—i.e., whether a company is actively researching a particular topic, thus signaling interest and intent to buy—through its proprietary Company Surge® Score. With visibility into what topics marketers are researching over time, Company Surge® data provides deep insight into what is happening in the marketing space, including what is top of mind for marketers, what topics are trending up and down, differences by company size and industry, and much more. The Q1 Marketing Pulse evaluated data from January 1 to March 6, 2023.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 9174457316
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter