Alliant Launches Custom Audience Solutions to Extend Social Influencer Reach Across All Channels

Data leader also releases Social Propensity Audiences built on deeper insights from YouTube, TikTok, Twich, Instagram, X and LinkedIn

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliant , the leading data-driven audience company, has expanded its custom audience capabilities through more robust social data and the ability to help advertisers amplify the impact of influencer and social media campaigns across channels.Consumers are more connected to social media than ever, and brands are meeting them there with content and influencer marketing strategies. Alliant’s new custom social audience capabilities bridge the gap between social influence and omnichannel performance. Brands can now take the momentum earned on social platforms, enhance them with robust purchase data insights, and deploy across marketing channels, creating full-funnel impact and extending social influence everywhere.By combining robust social engagement signals, transactional data, and demographic attributes, marketers can accurately target high-value consumers and extend social campaign influence into display, programmatic, CTV, and direct mail channels.“Social media is a vital channel for consumers to explore new brands and products, but also to share their interests,” said Dave Taylor, Alliant’s Chief Product Officer. “As people turn to influencers for advice, and brands engage influencers to become ambassadors, it’s a great opportunity to connect the successes from social and replicate that engagement on other channels. Alliant’s new social capabilities provide a kaleidoscope of syndicated and custom social audience segments that can help marketers take social strategy out of platforms and across channels to maximize spend and impact.”Alliant is also launching a syndicated set of new Social Propensity Audiences. Advertisers can reach highly targeted consumers across YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn using social propensity audiences, which blend real social engagement signals—unique to each platform—with Alliant’s trusted transactional and demographic data, adding a purchase-based layer to social insights. The result is a more complete view of the consumer, enabling cross-platform and omnichannel targeting opportunities.Built on the foundation of Alliant’s expansive transactional dataset, powerful identity map, and proprietary data modeling, these audiences combine relevance and reach to maximize media spend and drive real outcomes. In addition to Alliant’s more than 2,600 syndicated audiences, custom solutions offer marketers greater speed, flexibility and scale across verticals, including retail, CPG, travel, finance, health & wellness, and more.Audiences can be activated across 400+ programmatic platforms, all major addressable TV providers, and top social networks, enabling seamless multichannel execution. To learn more, visit alliantdata.com About AlliantAlliant is trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent partner bringing a human element to modern data solutions. The Alliant DataHub — built on billions of consumer transactions, an expansive identity map, advanced data science, and high-performance technology — enables marketers to execute omnichannel campaigns with responsive consumers at the center. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, and Alliant continually validates people, processes, and data through meaningful certifications such as SOC2, IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency, NQI certification from Neutronian, and quarterly quality scoring with Truthset.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.