ESI TECHNOLOGIES PARTNERS WITH ‘FOR A BRIGHT FUTURE FOUNDATION’ TO SUPPORT UNDERREPRESENTED AND UNDERPRIVILEGED CHILDREN

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESI Technologies, a leading technology solutions provider throughout North America, is proud to announce its continuing support of the Louis Hernandez Jr.’s Foundation For A Bright Future, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization in the United States dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development.

For A Bright Future (FABF) believes that every child should have an equal opportunity to pursue their dreams, limited only by their imagination and willingness to work hard towards their goals. The Foundation helps high-performing underrepresented and underprivileged children overcome incredible obstacles and become constructive members of society.

ESI Technologies recognizes the importance of providing equal opportunities for all children and is committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves throughout the United States. By continuing the relationship with FABF, ESI Technologies aims to support the organization's mission to help children obtain the education and tools needed to succeed while also encouraging the development of future leaders with educations rooted in STEAM studies.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with For A Bright Future," said Greg Rokos, President and CEO of ESI Technologies and member of FABF’s Board of Directors. (See 2022 press release.) "Their unmatched programs, such as the Media Lab, FinTech Innovation Lab, 18 Scholarship programs, and the incredible Ambassador program, truly make a difference in the lives of these children and create strong future leaders in STEAM fields."

"For A Bright Future is committed to empowering underrepresented and underprivileged children to achieve their dreams," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, FABF. "By providing education, healthcare, arts, and youth leadership development, we give these children the tools they need to overcome obstacles and become successful members of society. With the support of ESI Technologies and our growing programs, we are creating a bright future for these children, fostering their talents in STEAM fields, and nurturing the next generation of leaders."

For A Bright Future's programs are in high demand and growing. Scholarship applications have increased by 285% since last year, with almost 4,000 applicants. Additionally, the organization has launched three new state-of-the-art production-ready Media Labs since last year, providing children with access to cutting-edge technology and resources.

To kickstart its annual #ForABrightFuture2023/24 campaign, the Foundation is seeking support from community partners and leaders. ESI Technologies is excited to join forces with the Foundation and invites other companies and individuals to contribute to this worthy cause. Almost all the Foundation’s costs are covered by its Founder, Louis Hernandez Jr., and the organization’s dedicated board and committees, comprised of over 60 successful senior executives in business and education, contribute their expertise and results-driven mindset to ensure the organization's programs deliver tangible outcomes, just like their day jobs. This means that donations go directly to supporting life-changing programs and initiatives for children and their families.

"We believe that no single organization can address the complex inequalities affecting our communities today," added Jennifer Oddo, ESI’s Sr. Director of Corporate Marcomm and FABF Scholarship Committee member. "By collaborating with For A Bright Future, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of underrepresented and underprivileged children. We encourage everyone to join us in supporting this important cause."

ESI Technologies invites interested parties to explore the foundation website https://www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/ or contact FABF or ESI for a comprehensive fundraising package showcasing how we’re helping communities in the United States and providing vital programs to develop future leaders through its scholarship program, media lab program, ambassador, and internship programs.

Together, we can create a brighter future for all children.

About For A Bright Future Foundation

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

Gina Rogoto

For A Bright Future Foundation

gmr@forabrightfuturefoundation.org



About ESI Technologies:

ESI Technologies facilitates business agility and innovation by providing solutions to integrate, connect, manage and protect data for a tangible competitive advantage in a constantly evolving market. Since 1994, ESI’s expertise in digital transformation has focused on data management and protection. In September 2021, ESI consolidated its portfolio of cybersecurity services and solutions under the Virtual Guardian brand, illustrating ESI’s commitment to providing clear and effective 360-degree digital protection. Virtual Guardian specializes in cyber resilience solutions and services to organizations, protecting digital assets and systems against internal and external threats. Based in Montreal, ESI and Virtual Guardian have offices throughout North America. www.esitechnologies.com

