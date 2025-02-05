AmeriNet and Virtual Guardian: Delivering Enhanced Digital and Cyber Resilience

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading cyber resilience firm Virtual Guardian Inc. (St. Paul, MN) welcomes AmeriNet (Ann Arbor, MI), a well-established network and security solution reseller serving the Great Lakes since 1989, to its portfolio of cybersecurity solutions. This expansion marks a significant step in Virtual Guardian's strategic initiative to enhance its service offerings and strengthen its presence in key regional markets. AmeriNet has earned a strong reputation over the past three decades, known for solid network and security solutions, and for their outstanding professional service team.

“We are thrilled to welcome the AmeriNet team to the Virtual Guardian family,” said Patrick Naoum, CEO of Virtual Guardian. “This is a strategic alignment of two companies dedicated to providing best-in-class networking and cybersecurity solutions. AmeriNet’s expertise will enhance our ability to offer a more comprehensive suite of services to our clients.”

Enhanced Synergies and Expanded Service Offerings

Virtual Guardian and AmeriNet’s combined expertise will enable them to offer enhanced threat detection and response, robust cyber resilience strategies, and comprehensive cybersecurity consulting, including SOCaaS, cyber resilience assessments, and incident response planning. Clients will benefit from a more comprehensive and effective approach to protecting their digital assets, leveraging the power of Virtual Guardian’s extensive capabilities and AmeriNet’s local market knowledge, client trust, and advanced engineering.

“Our clients will benefit greatly from the expanded service offerings and additional expertise that Virtual Guardian brings,” said Tobi Sicklesteel, Director of Sales and Marketing at AmeriNet. “We have always prided ourselves on delivering high-quality networking and cybersecurity solutions tailored to our clients’ needs. Under the Virtual Guardian umbrella, our clients will continue to receive the high level of care, support and opportunity they have come to expect.”

Commitment to Continuity, Team Integration, and Client-Centric Focus

Acknowledging AmeriNet's long-standing history, deep-rooted client relationships, and the exceptional talent of its engineering team, Virtual Guardian aims to preserve the trust AmeriNet has built while enhancing it with additional resources and capabilities. Virtual Guardian will invest in the integration of AmeriNet's team and services, reinforcing its commitment to regional growth and client service excellence.

“We deeply respect AmeriNet’s legacy in the Great Lakes area, and we are committed to the people who have made it a success,” added Bill Strub, President of Virtual Guardian Inc. “Our goal is to ensure that AmeriNet’s clients experience a seamless transition while benefiting from the expanded resources and expertise Virtual Guardian provides, while also prioritizing the integration and growth of AmeriNet’s talented team within our organization.”

About Virtual Guardian Inc.:

Virtual Guardian provides cybersecurity solutions and services to organizations ensuring digital assets and systems are protected against internal and external threats. Additionally, Virtual Guardian Inc. © offers the VG Security Operations Center (SOC) as an extension of its clients’ security teams. The company also specializes in governance & compliance, risk management, and incident response. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of ESI Technologies with responsive and experienced professionals with a range of capabilities as a one-stop-shop for cyber resilience. www.virtualguardian.com

About AmeriNet:

Based in Ann Arbor, MI, AmeriNet has been a trusted cybersecurity and network focused reseller serving the Great Lakes area since 1989. Known for its comprehensive service offerings and customer-centric approach, AmeriNet also boasts highly skilled cybersecurity consultants. To learn more, visit www.amerinet.com.

