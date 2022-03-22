ESI ANNOUNCES CEO GREG ROKOS JOINS ‘FOR A BRIGHT FUTURE FOUNDATION’ BOARD

The For a Bright Future Foundation Celebration Event is on April 7th, 2022 in Miami.” — ESI Information Technologies

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESI Information Technologies, Inc. is happy to announce that their President and CEO, Greg Rokos, has accepted an invitation to join “For a Bright Future” as a new board member. Founded by Louis Hernandez, Jr. and based in Miami, For A Bright Future provides children with equal opportunity to the right tools and programs to make them future leaders in their communities. The foundation is dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through Healthcare, Education, The Arts, and Youth leadership Development.

For A Bright Future extends significant programs and scholarships to young people with exceptional aptitude. “It has always been important for me personally to work with others to help youth attain their full potential,” says Rokos. “For A Bright Future is inspirational because of its strong roots in the community.”

ESI Technologies is excited to support the upcoming gala event “For a Bright Future Foundation Celebration Event” on April 7th, 2022, in Miami. This event is a fundraising effort as well as an opportunity to celebrate, in person, the achievements the foundation has made toward helping children obtain the education and tools needed to succeed. This event is open to the public at $250 per person, and registration is available online.

“We are very grateful to have such incredibly passionate and well accomplished executives join our Board of Directors such as Greg Rokos. Greg is a beacon for his community and is a strong believer that we have an obligation to give back to communities that have done so much for us. We are very excited to have him lend his skills and energy to helping children who need it most”, said Louis Hernandez, Jr, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation.

About For A Bright Future Foundation

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

Contact info:

Gina Rogoto

For A Bright Future Foundation

gmr@forabrightfuturefoundation.org

About ESI Information Technologies

Since 1994, ESI’s focus has always been data management and protection. Today through its family of companies, ESI Technologies provides advice, design, integration and management of cybersecurity, cloud and digital resilience solutions. ESI supports the digital transformation of North American organizations through Miami-based Civatree Technologies, St. Paul (Minnesota)-based NaviLogic and Montreal-based Virtual Guardian. Also based in Montreal, ESI has offices throughout Canada and in the United States. www.esitechnologies.com