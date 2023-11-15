Solsys Embarks on a Strategic Alliance with Boomi, a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in Integration Platform as a Service

Solsys is excited to join forces with Boomi, a top player in iPaaS. Through collaboration, we strive to amplify innovation and enhance customer value, solidifying our commitment to excellence.” — Steve Manuel, CEO at Solsys

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solsys, a pioneer in API Management, Digital Identity, Observability, Cyber Security, and Cloud best practices, is delighted to announce its strategic collaboration with Boomi, a nine-time Leader in Gartner's Enterprise iPaaS Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide.

Since its inception in 2006, Solsys has been at the forefront of enabling leading Enterprises and Small to Medium-sized organizations to unlock the potential of their data. With nearly two decades of practical experience and profound expertise, Solsys specializes in guiding organizations through diverse process enhancement endeavours. Their mission is resolute: to assist clients in transforming their IT Services, achieving elevated performance levels, gaining deeper insights into customer experiences, and securing a robust competitive edge.

Conversely, Boomi offers an innovative alternative to cumbersome developer-centric suites and limited-point solutions. Boomi's iPaaS platform is acclaimed for its leadership, adaptability, intelligence, autonomy, velocity, and security. As a trusted partner of Boomi, Solsys will integrate its extensive consulting, workshop, assessment, and strategic planning services with Boomi's cutting-edge iPaaS capabilities.

"Solsys is a newfound Partner for us here at Boomi. With their industry perspective and experience, we can leverage our relationships to bring the Boomi platform to new customers for years to come. Boomi is very excited about this strategic relationship moving forward." said Nick Stroia, Partner Account Manager.

Through this partnership, Solsys will empower clients to maximize the potential of their integration and digital transformation initiatives.

"Solsys is thrilled to join forces with Boomi, a recognized leader in the iPaaS space," said Steve Manuel CEO at Solsys. "This partnership will enable organizations to drive digital integration, achieve cost-effective application data integration, not to mention elevate their operational efficiency, and fortify their data security by leveraging Boomi's market-leading iPaaS platform."

As businesses worldwide continue their digital transformation journeys, the alliance between Solsys and Boomi promises to be a game-changing force, offering comprehensive solutions and expertise to navigate the intricacies of APIM strategy, security, and integration.

For media inquiries or further information about Solsys and their partnership with Boomi, please contact hello@solsys.ca.

About Solsys:

Solsys has been a trusted partner to leading Enterprises and Small to Medium-sized organizations since 2006. Their experts specialize in API Management, Digital Identity, Observability, Cyber Security, and Cloud best practices, helping clients achieve higher performance, gain deeper customer insights, and secure a competitive advantage.

Website: solsys.ca

About Boomi:

Boomi is a recognized leader in Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), delivering flexibility, intelligence, autonomy, speed, and security to organizations worldwide. With a focus on empowering businesses through digital transformation, Boomi provides a platform to connect everything and engage everywhere.

Website: boomi.com

