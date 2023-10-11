Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,896 in the last 365 days.

VSP Press Release/ Missing Hiker/ Royalton Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2004765

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: October 10, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Texas Falls Trail (Green Mountain National Forest) in Hancock, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Lost Hiker

 

MISSING PERSON: Thomas Eastman

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On Tuesday, 10/10/23 at approximately 2046 hours, troopers from the Vermont State Police (VSP)- Royalton Barracks were notified of a missing person/overdue hiker in the area of Texas Falls Trail, Hancock VT. The hiker was identified as Thomas Eastman, 24, of Orwell. Troopers took a statement from Michael Eastman, who is the father of Thomas.

 

Michael advised that Thomas left their residence in Orwell around 12:00 p.m. on 10/10/23 to go hiking at the Texas Falls trail in Hancock. When Thomas did not return home by 7:00 p.m., Michael drove to the trailhead, where he located Thomas’ vehicle parked. Michael called 911 to report his son had not returned from his hiking trip. 

 

VSP search and rescue teams, Hancock Fire Department, and Hancock Rescue responded to the scene and actively searched the area. Searches continued throughout the night but were unsuccessful. At approximately 6:40 a.m., Thomas was located safely, walking on Route 100. Thomas advised that he became lost north of the trailhead and eventually walked out to route 100, several miles from Texas Falls. Thomas was offered medical attention and advised he did not need to be evaluated. Thomas was provided a safe ride to his residence by personnel on scene.

 

 

Detective Lieutenant Casey Daniell

Commander - Narcotics Investigation Unit

Vermont State Police

45 State Drive

Waterbury, VT 05671

Office (802) 241-5034

Casey.Daniell@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

VSP Press Release/ Missing Hiker/ Royalton Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more