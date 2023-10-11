VSP Press Release/ Missing Hiker/ Royalton Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2004765

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: October 10, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Texas Falls Trail (Green Mountain National Forest) in Hancock, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Lost Hiker

MISSING PERSON: Thomas Eastman

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Tuesday, 10/10/23 at approximately 2046 hours, troopers from the Vermont State Police (VSP)- Royalton Barracks were notified of a missing person/overdue hiker in the area of Texas Falls Trail, Hancock VT. The hiker was identified as Thomas Eastman, 24, of Orwell. Troopers took a statement from Michael Eastman, who is the father of Thomas.

Michael advised that Thomas left their residence in Orwell around 12:00 p.m. on 10/10/23 to go hiking at the Texas Falls trail in Hancock. When Thomas did not return home by 7:00 p.m., Michael drove to the trailhead, where he located Thomas’ vehicle parked. Michael called 911 to report his son had not returned from his hiking trip.

VSP search and rescue teams, Hancock Fire Department, and Hancock Rescue responded to the scene and actively searched the area. Searches continued throughout the night but were unsuccessful. At approximately 6:40 a.m., Thomas was located safely, walking on Route 100. Thomas advised that he became lost north of the trailhead and eventually walked out to route 100, several miles from Texas Falls. Thomas was offered medical attention and advised he did not need to be evaluated. Thomas was provided a safe ride to his residence by personnel on scene.

