New Haven Barracks/ Car vs. Train

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B5004010

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/10/23, 1051 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Monkton Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nichole Rampone

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Sedona

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Alexa Buskey

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Golf

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear-end contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

CONDUCTOR: Timothy Blakey

AGE: 54

VEHICLE TYPE: Amtrak Passenger Train

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Minor contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/10/23 at approximately 1051 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a crash involving a train and two cars. Investigation revealed V#2 was traveling south on US Route 7 before stopping at the signaling railroad grade crossing. At that time, V#1 was traveling southbound behind V#2. OP#1 did not notice the flashing railroad signals or V#2 with enough time to stop. In an attempt to avoid a collision with V#2, OP#1 turned right, and the front-driver's side of V#1 struck the rear-passenger's side of V#2.

V#1 then left the southbound lane, and its front end struck the front-left corner of the train, which was traveling east at less than 30 MPH. This caused V#1 to rotate counterclockwise and its rear-end to strike the left side of the train. Both V#1 and V#2 came to positions of uncontrolled rest.

At the time of the crash, the train was carrying 59 passengers and 7 crew members, none of whom were injured. OP#1 was transported by ambulance to Porter Medical Center for a precautionary evaluation. US Route 7 was closed to motor vehicle traffic for approximately 45 minutes as a result of this incident.

Troopers were assisted on scene my members of the Vergennes Police Department, DMV Police, Ferrisburgh Fire Department and Vergennes Area Rescue Squad.

VCVC (OP#1): 23 VSA 1071, "Railroad grade crossings" ($220, 2 points)

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.