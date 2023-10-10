Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Car vs. Train

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

CASE#: 23B5004010 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter 

STATION: New Haven 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/10/23, 1051 hours 

STREET: US Route 7 

TOWN: Ferrisburgh 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Monkton Road 

WEATHER: Cloudy 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry 

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Nichole Rampone 

AGE: 33 

SEAT BELT? Y 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019 

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia 

VEHICLE MODEL: Sedona 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled 

INJURIES: Suspected minor 

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center 

 

VEHICLE #2 

OPERATOR: Alexa Buskey 

AGE: 46 

SEAT BELT? Y 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021 

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen 

VEHICLE MODEL: Golf 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear-end contact damage 

INJURIES: None 

HOSPITAL: N/A 

 

VEHICLE #3 

CONDUCTOR: Timothy Blakey 

AGE: 54 

 

VEHICLE TYPE: Amtrak Passenger Train 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Minor contact damage 

INJURIES: None 

HOSPITAL: N/A 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: 

 

On 10/10/23 at approximately 1051 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a crash involving a train and two cars. Investigation revealed V#2 was traveling south on US Route 7 before stopping at the signaling railroad grade crossing. At that time, V#1 was traveling southbound behind V#2. OP#1 did not notice the flashing railroad signals or V#2 with enough time to stop. In an attempt to avoid a collision with V#2, OP#1 turned right, and the front-driver's side of V#1 struck the rear-passenger's side of V#2.  

 

V#1 then left the southbound lane, and its front end struck the front-left corner of the train, which was traveling east at less than 30 MPH. This caused V#1 to rotate counterclockwise and its rear-end to strike the left side of the train. Both V#1 and V#2 came to positions of uncontrolled rest.  

 

At the time of the crash, the train was carrying 59 passengers and 7 crew members, none of whom were injured. OP#1 was transported by ambulance to Porter Medical Center for a precautionary evaluation. US Route 7 was closed to motor vehicle traffic for approximately 45 minutes as a result of this incident. 

 

Troopers were assisted on scene my members of the Vergennes Police Department, DMV Police, Ferrisburgh Fire Department and Vergennes Area Rescue Squad.  

 

VCVC (OP#1): 23 VSA 1071, "Railroad grade crossings" ($220, 2 points) 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N 

COURT ACTION: N 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

