New Haven Barracks/ Car vs. Train
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B5004010
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/10/23, 1051 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Ferrisburgh
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Monkton Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nichole Rampone
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Sedona
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected minor
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Alexa Buskey
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Golf
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear-end contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
CONDUCTOR: Timothy Blakey
AGE: 54
VEHICLE TYPE: Amtrak Passenger Train
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Minor contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/10/23 at approximately 1051 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a crash involving a train and two cars. Investigation revealed V#2 was traveling south on US Route 7 before stopping at the signaling railroad grade crossing. At that time, V#1 was traveling southbound behind V#2. OP#1 did not notice the flashing railroad signals or V#2 with enough time to stop. In an attempt to avoid a collision with V#2, OP#1 turned right, and the front-driver's side of V#1 struck the rear-passenger's side of V#2.
V#1 then left the southbound lane, and its front end struck the front-left corner of the train, which was traveling east at less than 30 MPH. This caused V#1 to rotate counterclockwise and its rear-end to strike the left side of the train. Both V#1 and V#2 came to positions of uncontrolled rest.
At the time of the crash, the train was carrying 59 passengers and 7 crew members, none of whom were injured. OP#1 was transported by ambulance to Porter Medical Center for a precautionary evaluation. US Route 7 was closed to motor vehicle traffic for approximately 45 minutes as a result of this incident.
Troopers were assisted on scene my members of the Vergennes Police Department, DMV Police, Ferrisburgh Fire Department and Vergennes Area Rescue Squad.
VCVC (OP#1): 23 VSA 1071, "Railroad grade crossings" ($220, 2 points)
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.