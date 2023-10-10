Submit Release
MPD Detectives Looking to Identify Carjacking Suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance to identify a carjacking suspect.

On Sunday, October 8, 2023, at approximately 7:03 a.m., the victim, a rideshare driver, picked up the suspect, there was a disagreement regarding the suspect bringing a pet, and as a result the suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s car. The stolen car was later located in the 6000 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

The suspect was captured by a dashboard camera and can be seen in the photographs below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

