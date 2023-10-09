Fire Prevention Week is October 8-14

ILLINOIS, October 9 - Illinois DCFS distributes smoke alarms to 897 Illinois families this year, reminds the public to practice a home fire escape plan





(CHICAGO) - Fire Prevention WeekTM is October 8-14, and Illinois DCFS is reminding everyone about the importance of creating a home fire escape plan and practicing that plan with the entire family so everyone knows what to do if the smoke alarm sounds.





DCFS launched a free statewide program in October 2019 to provide smoke alarms to families served by the department. As of August 31, DCFS has distributed 4,312 smoke alarms to families across Illinois, including 897 this year.





"In a fire, a few seconds can be the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy, and ensuring every family we serve has a working smoke alarm is a simple and important step we can take to save lives," said Illinois DCFS Director Marc D. Smith. "It is also important for families to have and practice a fire escape plan so they can quickly get out of the residence and to a safe meeting place if the alarm sounds."





According to the National Fire Protection Association:

Three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in properties without working smoke alarms.

More than one-third (38%) of home fire deaths result from fires in which no smoke alarms are present.

The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.

Illinois law requires every household to have smoke alarms within 15 feet of every bedroom and at least one on each floor of the home. Families served by DCFS may request smoke alarms from their caseworker or call their local field office to request one.





For more information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit www.fpw.org.





