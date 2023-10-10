Innovative ECMO Concepts Releases Free Clinical Calculator App to Boost Speed, Accuracy in Critical Care Administration
With the app in hand, healthcare professionals can navigate the intricate world of ECMO with confidence, knowing that precise calculations are just a few taps away.”MCKINNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative ECMO Concepts, the leader in helping hospitals implement and expand life-saving and profitable extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) programs, today announced the launch of a free mobile app that streamlines complex ECMO calculations by compiling all key ECMO formulas into one place. The app, available for free in the Apple App Store and on Google Play, allows clinicians to quickly look up parameters like flow rates, oxygen consumption, cannula sizing, and more without having to memorize formulas or search through manuals.
— John R. Mehall, MD, MBA, President of Innovative ECMO Concepts
“In healthcare, every second counts—especially in the fast-paced world of critical care medicine, where access to accurate and efficient calculations can make a significant difference in patient outcomes,” said Tom Preston, executive vice president and co-founder of IEC. Preston developed the ECMO Clinical Calculator mobile app after hearing consistent feedback from providers about the need for a tool to streamline complex ECMO calculations.
“It’s always been a challenge for clinicians to remember the mathematical formulas used with ECMO patients, especially since they aren’t consistently using these calculations when caring for non-ECMO patients,” Preston added. “The goal with the app was to put everything in one location to speed discovery when they had clinical questions.”
One of the most unique and valuable aspects of the app is the selection of the arterial and venous or single dual-lumen veno-venous cannula for an ECMO patient. Historically, clinicians had to cross-reference pressure flow curves within the instructions for use (IFU) of each cannula, which could be time-consuming and cumbersome. With the app, clinicians can now easily evaluate multiple cannulas simultaneously to ensure they provide the desired flow rate while staying within commonly accepted pressure limits for ECMO support.
“The ECMO Clinical Calculator app is a testament to IEC’s commitment to being at the forefront of healthcare solutions,” said John R. Mehall, MD, MBA, President of Innovative ECMO Concepts. “With the app in hand, healthcare professionals can navigate the intricate world of ECMO with confidence, knowing that precise calculations are just a few taps away. It's a prime example of how technology, paired with real-world insights, can empower clinicians and improve patient outcomes in the ever-advancing field of critical care medicine.”
The ECMO Clinical Calculator app is designed to serve as a valuable tool for a wide range of healthcare providers—physicians, nurses, advanced practice providers, respiratory therapists, perfusionists, and ECMO specialists alike. Whether clinicians are working in the emergency department, trauma department, cardiac catheterization lab, operating room, or intensive care unit, this app can simplify mathematical calculations that are essential in patient care.
