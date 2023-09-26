Public Commenting Open

Submit Release
Public comment is open for the Memorandum of Agreement for Lovell Armory and Programmatic Agreement for Camp Guernsey. Anyone who wishes to comment on these documents, please email Jason Bogstie at jason.p.bogstie.nfg@army.mil. Commenting closes 30 days from Sept. 26, 2023.

