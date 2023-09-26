New Indigenous Internship Program for the Crown Sector

CANADA, September 26 - Released on September 26, 2023

Crown Investments Corporation (CIC) is pleased to announce a new Indigenous internship program entitled “Crown Career Pathways” in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action #92, which calls for increased employment opportunities for Indigenous peoples.

“Creating Crown Career Pathways demonstrates the Crowns’ commitment to support Truth and Reconciliation in Saskatchewan,” CIC Minister and Minister Responsible for all Major Crowns Dustin Duncan said. “This internship program is an important step in ensuring Indigenous people are represented in our workforce and have quality opportunities across Saskatchewan.”

“Since the release of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's final report in 2015, and its Calls to Action, the Government of Saskatchewan has advanced reconciliation in partnership with First Nation and Métis people, communities and all residents,” Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. “This program demonstrates our commitment to support Truth and Reconciliation in Saskatchewan.”

CIC worked with the Crowns to develop the program to provide a mechanism to bridge Indigenous graduates from eligible post-secondary institutes into permanent employment opportunities with the Crown sector, provincial government or the private sector in Saskatchewan.

Crown Career Pathways is a $1.2 million two-year pilot program with 22 interns being hired (11 each year) for positions in the Crowns – SaskPower, SaskTel, SaskEnergy, SGI, SaskWater, Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan and CIC. The Crowns will select the interns from recognized post-secondary institutes in Saskatchewan according to their individual workforce needs. Positions will begin to be posted in October 2023.

Following the two-year pilot, a review will be conducted to measure outcomes and determine future program options.

