Saskatchewan Hosts GoMedia Canada for the First Time, September 25-27

CANADA, September 25 - Released on September 25, 2023

Tourism Saskatchewan is pleased to announce that GoMedia Canada 2023 will be held in Saskatoon on September 25-27. The event is presented by Destination Canada, in partnership with Tourism Saskatchewan and Discover Saskatoon.

GoMedia Canada is the Canadian tourism industry's foremost international media event and a valuable forum to pitch Saskatchewan travel experiences. Approximately 200 delegates will meet in Saskatoon for the gathering that will focus on key themes in Canadian travel experiences - Indigenous cultures, sustainability, wellness, meaningful connections and more.

"It is a privilege for Saskatchewan to host this celebrated travel media marketplace for the first time," Tourism Saskatchewan CEO Jonathan Potts said. "GoMedia Canada is a premier opportunity to treat influential media to Saskatchewan hospitality and show them our renowned spirit, authenticity, pride of place and unparalleled visitor experiences. Hosting this event is a team effort and Tourism Saskatchewan is grateful to our partners - Destination Canada and Discover Saskatoon."

"I am filled with excitement to showcase our vibrant city, on Treaty 6 Territory and the Homeland of the Métis, and its rich cultural heritage to the esteemed members of the media attending this prestigious event," Discover Saskatoon CEO Stephanie Clovechok said. "Our city's warm hospitality, stunning landscapes, and thriving arts scene will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on all participants. Together, we are ready to make this gathering an unforgettable experience for all, and we can't wait to share the feeling of connection and kinship in Saskatoon with the world!"

"GoMedia unites our regional and national industry partners to share Canada's legendary experiences and stories with key international media, to inspire travel that enriches the lives of our guests and generates wealth and wellbeing for communities," Destination Canada President and CEO Marsha Walden said. "As well as enjoying our host's genuine Saskatchewanian hospitality, we will invite the world to discover gems like Wanuskewin Heritage Park, and embrace its hopes of becoming the province's first UNESCO world heritage site."

Pre- and post-event familiarization (FAM) tours will be offered to media seeking new discoveries and exceptional experiences. These multi-day FAMS provide travel writers with first-hand knowledge of Saskatchewan attractions, tourism operators and adventures. They will provide inspiration for compelling stories that entice international travellers. The GoMedia Canada 2023 schedule also includes panel sessions, presentations by provincial and territorial marketing organizations, and one-on-one appointments with travel writers and media representatives.

Attendance is by invitation. Select media delegates are important sources for reaching and influencing high-value travellers in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, France, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, the U.K. and U.S.

For more information about GoMedia Canada 2023, visit https://www.gomediacanada.ca/event-schedule-all/.

