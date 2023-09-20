Shooting incident/Royalton Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2004403
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/19/2023 at 1441 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: New Brighton Hill Road, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Restraint in First Degree
ACCUSED: Thomas Hynes
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saunderstown, Rhode Island
VICTIM: Brent J. Morrill
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/19/2023 at approximately 1441 hours, the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks received a report of a shooting on New Brighton Hill Road in the town of Tunbridge. Further investigation revealed that Brent Morrill was confronted by a neighbor, Thomas Hynes while walking on New Brighton Hill Road. As a result of this confrontation, a shooting took place and the victim, Morrill sustained no physical injury. The investigation revealed that one gunshot struck the ground. As a result of the investigation, Thomas Hynes was arrested and processed at the Royalton Barracks for the charges listed above and was remanded to Southern State Correctional Facility on a Hold without Bail till arraignment at 1230 on 09-20-23 at Superior Court Orange County.
Anyone who might have information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police at the Royalton Barracks. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/2023, at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Hold without Bail
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.