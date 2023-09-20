Submit Release
Shooting incident/Royalton Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2004403

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan                         

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 09/19/2023 at 1441 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: New Brighton Hill Road, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Restraint in First Degree

 

ACCUSED: Thomas Hynes                                              

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saunderstown, Rhode Island

 

VICTIM: Brent J. Morrill

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/19/2023 at approximately 1441 hours, the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks received a report of a shooting on New Brighton Hill Road in the town of Tunbridge.  Further investigation revealed that Brent Morrill was confronted by a neighbor, Thomas Hynes while walking on New Brighton Hill Road.  As a result of this confrontation, a shooting took place and the victim, Morrill sustained no physical injury.  The investigation revealed that one gunshot struck the ground.  As a result of the investigation, Thomas Hynes was arrested and processed at the Royalton Barracks for the charges listed above and was remanded to Southern State Correctional Facility on a Hold without Bail till arraignment at 1230 on 09-20-23 at Superior Court Orange County.

Anyone who might have information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police at the Royalton Barracks. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/2023, at 1230 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Hold without Bail

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

