Traffic Alert - I89 SB mm54 / x8 Montpelier/Middlesex

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I89 SB mm54 / x8 Montpelier/Middlesex has both lanes obstructed in the area of Jackknifed TT unit ONLY PASSENGER VEHICLES CAN GET THROUGH THE GAP, LARGER VEHICLES SHOUDLD GET OFF AT EXIT 9 AND BYPASS THE SCENE due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 2-4 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.