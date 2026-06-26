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Traffic Alert - I89 SB mm54 / x8 Montpelier/Middlesex

 

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I89 SB mm54 / x8 Montpelier/Middlesex has both lanes obstructed in the area of Jackknifed TT unit ONLY PASSENGER VEHICLES CAN GET THROUGH THE GAP, LARGER VEHICLES SHOUDLD GET OFF AT EXIT 9 AND BYPASS THE SCENE due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 2-4 hours.  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
 
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

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Traffic Alert - I89 SB mm54 / x8 Montpelier/Middlesex

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