Update No. 1: VSP provides update on assault investigation in Brandon

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on assault investigation in Brandon

BRANDON, Vermont (Thursday, June 25, 2026) — The search for Tamara Stone, 51, of Brandon as a person of interest in an assault Thursday morning on Triangle Court is continuing.

The Vermont State Police can confirm that the underlying incident involved an attack on two of Stone’s adult relatives, both of whom were stabbed and suffered serious injuries. One victim was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and the other was brought by ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown at this time. VSP will withhold their names and other details because they are the victims of domestic violence.

Investigative efforts and the search for Stone have continued throughout the day and involve members of the state police’s Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team, Tactical Services Unit, K-9 Unit, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, and the Victim Services Unit.

Other law-enforcement agencies have provided assistance including the Brandon, Pittsford and Rutland Town police departments, and the Warden Service Division of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

VSP continues to ask anyone who sees a person fitting Stone’s description to call 911 immediately and not approach her. People also can submit anonymous tips on the state police website at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Further information will be provided when possible as the investigation progresses.

***Initial news release, 10:20 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2026***

The Vermont State Police is seeking an individual in connection with an assault Thursday morning, June 25, 2026, in Brandon. There is a heavy police presence in town, and members of the public should be alert for anything suspicious.

The incident occurred at about 8:25 a.m. at a residence on Triangle Court. A person of interest fled the scene on foot. She is identified as Tamara Stone, 51, of Brandon. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde/brown hair. She was reported to have been wearing a blue shirt and black pants when she was last seen. A photograph of Stone is attached to this release.

Anyone who sees a person fitting Stone’s description should not approach her and instead call 911 or the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Anonymous tips may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available at this stage of the investigation. VSP will provide updates as the case unfolds.