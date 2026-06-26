Update No. 1: VSP provides update on assault investigation in Brandon
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Vermont State Police provides update
on assault investigation in Brandon
BRANDON, Vermont (Thursday, June 25, 2026) — The search for
Tamara Stone, 51, of Brandon as a person of interest in an assault Thursday
morning on Triangle Court is continuing.
The Vermont State Police can confirm that the underlying
incident involved an attack on two of Stone’s adult relatives, both of whom
were stabbed and suffered serious injuries. One victim was taken by helicopter
to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and the other
was brought by ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Their conditions
are unknown at this time. VSP will withhold their names and other details
because they are the victims of domestic violence.
Investigative efforts and the search for Stone have continued
throughout the day and involve members of the state police’s Major Crime Unit,
Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search
Team, Tactical Services Unit, K-9 Unit, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, and
the Victim Services Unit.
Other law-enforcement agencies have provided assistance
including the Brandon, Pittsford and Rutland Town police departments, and the
Warden Service Division of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
VSP continues to ask anyone who sees a person fitting Stone’s
description to call 911 immediately and not approach her. People also can
submit anonymous tips on the state police website at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Further information will be provided when possible as the
investigation progresses.
***Initial news release, 10:20 a.m. Thursday, June
25, 2026***
The Vermont State Police is seeking an individual in
connection with an assault Thursday morning, June 25, 2026, in Brandon. There
is a heavy police presence in town, and members of the public should be alert
for anything suspicious.
The incident occurred at about 8:25 a.m. at a residence on
Triangle Court. A person of interest fled the scene on foot. She is identified
as Tamara Stone, 51, of Brandon. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 130
pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde/brown hair. She was reported to have been
wearing a blue shirt and black pants when she was last seen. A photograph of
Stone is attached to this release.
Anyone who sees a person fitting Stone’s description should
not approach her and instead call 911 or the Vermont State Police barracks in
Rutland at 802-773-9101. Anonymous tips may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
No additional details are available at this stage of the
investigation. VSP will provide updates as the case unfolds.
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