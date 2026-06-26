Traffic Alert - I 89 Southbound, Montpelier, jackknifed tractor trailer single vehicle crash, no known injuries, most of both lanes blocked, with some space to slowly pass in breakdown lane, police are on scene

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 Southbound, Montpelier, jackknifed tractor trailer single vehicle crash, no known injuries, most of both lanes blocked, with some space to slowly pass in breakdown lane, police are on scene has one lane obstructed in the area of Exit 8 southbound MM 54 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 2-4 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.