Senate Bill 932 Printer's Number 1090

PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1090

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

932

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, COLLETT, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, BREWSTER,

SCHWANK, DILLON, KANE, COSTA, COMITTA, STEFANO, SAVAL, STREET

AND CAPPELLETTI, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in licensing of drivers, providing for

communication impairment designation; conferring powers and

imposing duties on the Department of Transportation; and

imposing a penalty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1521. Communication impairment designation.

(a) General rule.--A person that has a communication

impairment or a person that resides in the same household as a

person that has a communication impairment may apply with the

department to have a communication impairment designation added

to the department's records in accordance with the provisions of

this section. The department may prescribe eligibility

requirements for the designation under this section.

(b) Designation.--

(1) Upon receipt of a form provided under subsection

