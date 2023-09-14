Senate Bill 932 Printer's Number 1090
PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1090
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
932
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, COLLETT, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, BREWSTER,
SCHWANK, DILLON, KANE, COSTA, COMITTA, STEFANO, SAVAL, STREET
AND CAPPELLETTI, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in licensing of drivers, providing for
communication impairment designation; conferring powers and
imposing duties on the Department of Transportation; and
imposing a penalty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1521. Communication impairment designation.
(a) General rule.--A person that has a communication
impairment or a person that resides in the same household as a
person that has a communication impairment may apply with the
department to have a communication impairment designation added
to the department's records in accordance with the provisions of
this section. The department may prescribe eligibility
requirements for the designation under this section.
(b) Designation.--
(1) Upon receipt of a form provided under subsection
