Senate Bill 929 Printer's Number 1096

PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1096

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

929

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, FONTANA, COSTA AND KANE,

SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in preparation for and conduct of primaries and

elections, further providing for manner of applying to vote,

persons entitled to vote, voter's certificates, entries to be

made in district register, numbered lists of voters and

challenges.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1210(a.4)(5) of the act of June 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is

amended to read:

Section 1210. Manner of Applying to Vote; Persons Entitled

to Vote; Voter's Certificates; Entries to Be Made in District

Register; Numbered Lists of Voters; Challenges.--* * *

(a.4) * * *

