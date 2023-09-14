Senate Bill 929 Printer's Number 1096
PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1096
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
929
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, FONTANA, COSTA AND KANE,
SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in preparation for and conduct of primaries and
elections, further providing for manner of applying to vote,
persons entitled to vote, voter's certificates, entries to be
made in district register, numbered lists of voters and
challenges.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1210(a.4)(5) of the act of June 3, 1937
(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is
amended to read:
Section 1210. Manner of Applying to Vote; Persons Entitled
to Vote; Voter's Certificates; Entries to Be Made in District
Register; Numbered Lists of Voters; Challenges.--* * *
(a.4) * * *
