Senate Resolution 158 Printer's Number 1091

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

158

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, MARTIN, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, PHILLIPS-

HILL, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK, HUGHES, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, MASTRIANO

AND COSTA, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of September 2023 as "Prostate Cancer

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Prostate cancer is a disease in which normal cells

in the prostate gland begin to change and grow uncontrollably,

forming a mass called a tumor; and

WHEREAS, Some prostate cancers grow very slowly and may not

cause problems for years; and

WHEREAS, Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer

diagnosed in men in the United States and is the most common

cancer among men in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Data published by the Department of Health show that

prostate cancer accounted for the largest percentage of all

cancer cases diagnosed in men in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

reports that after lung cancer, prostate cancer is the second

leading cause of cancer death in American men; and

WHEREAS, One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate

