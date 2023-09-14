Senate Resolution 158 Printer's Number 1091
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of September 2023 as "Prostate Cancer
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Prostate cancer is a disease in which normal cells
in the prostate gland begin to change and grow uncontrollably,
forming a mass called a tumor; and
WHEREAS, Some prostate cancers grow very slowly and may not
cause problems for years; and
WHEREAS, Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer
diagnosed in men in the United States and is the most common
cancer among men in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Data published by the Department of Health show that
prostate cancer accounted for the largest percentage of all
cancer cases diagnosed in men in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
reports that after lung cancer, prostate cancer is the second
leading cause of cancer death in American men; and
WHEREAS, One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate
