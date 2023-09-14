Submit Release
Senate Resolution 159 Printer's Number 1092

PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1092

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

159

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, HUGHES, PENNYCUICK, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY,

BROOKS, MARTIN, SANTARSIERO, LANGERHOLC, FONTANA,

TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-HILL, COMITTA, ARGALL, BROWN, COSTA AND

ROBINSON, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of September 2023 as "Ovarian Cancer

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, More than 19,000 women will receive a new diagnosis

of ovarian cancer in 2023; and

WHEREAS, More than 13,000 women will die from ovarian cancer

in 2023; and

WHEREAS, Ovarian cancer ranks fifth in cancer deaths among

women, accounting for more deaths than any other cancer of the

female reproductive system; and

WHEREAS, A woman's risk of getting ovarian cancer during her

lifetime is about 1 in 78, and her lifetime chance of dying from

ovarian cancer is about 1 in 108; and

WHEREAS, Ovarian cancer often goes undetected until it has

reached advanced stages; and

WHEREAS, According to the National Cancer Institute, ovarian

cancer may not cause early signs or symptoms and it is difficult

to screen for the disease; and

Senate Resolution 159 Printer's Number 1092

