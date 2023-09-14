Senate Resolution 159 Printer's Number 1092
PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1092
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
159
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, HUGHES, PENNYCUICK, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY,
BROOKS, MARTIN, SANTARSIERO, LANGERHOLC, FONTANA,
TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-HILL, COMITTA, ARGALL, BROWN, COSTA AND
ROBINSON, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of September 2023 as "Ovarian Cancer
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, More than 19,000 women will receive a new diagnosis
of ovarian cancer in 2023; and
WHEREAS, More than 13,000 women will die from ovarian cancer
in 2023; and
WHEREAS, Ovarian cancer ranks fifth in cancer deaths among
women, accounting for more deaths than any other cancer of the
female reproductive system; and
WHEREAS, A woman's risk of getting ovarian cancer during her
lifetime is about 1 in 78, and her lifetime chance of dying from
ovarian cancer is about 1 in 108; and
WHEREAS, Ovarian cancer often goes undetected until it has
reached advanced stages; and
WHEREAS, According to the National Cancer Institute, ovarian
cancer may not cause early signs or symptoms and it is difficult
to screen for the disease; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17