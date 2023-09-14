Senate Resolution 160 Printer's Number 1093

PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - immune response leading the body to attack the small intestine;

and

WHEREAS, This intestinal damage can cause more than 200

debilitating symptoms; and

WHEREAS, According to the University of Chicago Celiac

Disease Center, gluten ingestion for people with celiac disease

causes permanent immunological scarring, doubles the risk of

heart disease and acts as a carcinogen, quadrupling the risk of

small intestinal cancers; and

WHEREAS, Celiac disease research is severely underfunded in

proportion to the scale of the disease, treatment burden and

lack of available treatment options; and

WHEREAS, According to an analysis published in 2017 by the

American Gastroenterological Association titled "Disparities

Among Gastrointestinal Disorders in Research Funding from the

National Institutes of Health," celiac disease receives the

lowest amount of National Institutes of Health funding over a

five-year period; and

WHEREAS, This funding averaged $3 million annually or $1 for

every person with celiac disease; and

WHEREAS, Celiac disease research also received the lowest

amount of National Institutes of Health grants; and

WHEREAS, Currently, a strictly gluten-free lifetime diet is

the only way to manage the disease, and this is inadequate given

that 80% of foods contain gluten, there is a constant risk of

cross-contamination and gluten is not required to be labeled on

packaged foods in the United States; and

WHEREAS, On April 26, 2023, the Food Labeling Modernization

Act of 2023 was introduced in the United States Congress,

legislation which would make gluten the 10th major food allergen

20230SR0160PN1093 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30