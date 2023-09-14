Thursday, September 14
Democrats push to extend federal child care grant program
Congressional Democrats introduced a bill Wednesday to extend funding for five years for a pandemic-era child care subsidy program set to expire at the end of the month. Sen. Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat and the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, joined by congressional colleagues, child care providers and advocates, called on Congress to act before this “lifeline” is cut off Sept. 30, noting its economy-wide impact. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Samantha Dietel)
Opinion: I needed an abortion, and it was heartbreaking. I had to travel to WA to get it
We live in Idaho — one of the 14 U.S. states that has banned abortion care since the constitutional right to access abortion was overturned last year by the U.S. Supreme Court. We were made to feel as if we were sneaking around and doing something wrong for trying to access essential health care during the most challenging moment in our lives. We will always be grateful to the clinic and team in Seattle for offering us professional, compassionate care. Continue reading at News Tribune.
‘Green’ technology is helping create jobs across Whatcom County, WA governor says
Inslee, who has made efforts to fight climate change a priority, stopped in Ferndale, Kendall and Bellingham to see the results of state-funded programs and alternative-fuel projects. “We’re celebrating our investment” in green energy programs, Inslee said. “Jobs are going crazy,” he said, noting that Vicinity Motors used local contractors to build its plant and hired 300 workers. “It’s doing good for people. Electricity is cheaper than gas,” Inslee added. Continue reading at Bellingham Herald. (Robert Mittendorf)
Aberdeen Daily World
Quinault drug court gets $2 million federal boost
Auburn Reporter
New COVID-19 vaccine: Public Health — Seattle & King County Q&A
Axios
Seattle-area incomes dipped during the pandemic
Lawmakers make fresh push to cover fertility treatments for veterans
Bellingham Herald
‘Green’ technology is helping create jobs across Whatcom County, WA governor says
Capital Press
Editorial: Federal government overspending extends to rural internet
Editorial: Nothing is certain but death, taxes and WOTUS litigation
Columbian
Port of Vancouver settles suit over pollution
Clark Asks: What’s being done about trash in Clark County homeless camps?
Shine the Light: Suicide Prevention & Awareness summit strives to save lives
Editorial: Adjust school construction funding model
Everett Herald
New Snohomish County data show COVID-19 is on the rise
The Inlander
The speedy push to regionalize homeless service was already “unrealistic” for the city department addressing homelessness — and things just got worse
After last month’s fires threatened their homes, some Latah Valley residents are calling for another pause on development
Journal of the San Juan Islands
You can’t create affordable housing by making it cost more
News Tribune
Tacoma Link doubles in length Saturday. Sound Transit isn’t delivering what they promised
Opinion: I needed an abortion, and it was heartbreaking. I had to travel to WA to get it
Northwest Asian Weekly
Outcry over callous remark — SPD Officer mocks tragic death of Jaahnavi Kandula
Seattle Medium
Harrell’s Bold Moves To Revitalize Downtown Seattle Are Working
Seattle/King County NAACP To Pursue Economic Empowerment As One Of Its Top Priorities
Seattle Times
Seattle median household income hits all-time high
New report: WA student test scores inching up in math and reading
King County deputies refused, in protest, to arrest man who later killed mother, lawsuit says
Editorial: WA fails mental health patients and communities
Washington Post
AI is ‘one of the hardest things’ facing Congress, Schumer says
With UAW poised to strike, White House prepares emergency aid for suppliers
WA State Standard
Democrats push to extend federal child care grant program
Democratic leaders will leave court to redraw disputed map for WA legislative district (Jinkins, Billig)
Eight women had serious pregnancy complications. Now they’re suing over state abortion bans
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Doctors, public health agencies warn of uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases
Here’s why Washington public schools have lost thousands of students
Seattle leaders, Consulate of India respond to officer’s comments about death of Jaahnavi Kandula
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Frustrations continue with hours-long delays as Edmonds-Kingston ferry undergoes repairs
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Pierce County program aims to expand youth mental health resources
KUOW Public Radio
Seattle safe lot provider: No, pickleball is not unexpectedly displacing unhoused people
Seattle officer recorded joking about woman’s death, saying ‘she had limited value’
KXLY (ABC)
Medical Lake School District’s Wellness Center turns into resource hub for students
WA Parks and Rec asks for public input on Riverside State Park expansion
NW Public Radio
Financial relief still on hold for homeowners in Whatcom impacted by 2021 floods
Q13 TV (FOX)
Washington counties to receive millions in opioid lawsuit payouts
COVID 19 vaccines approved, could be available in Puget Sound by this weekend
Leaders demand Seattle Police ‘fix the culture’ following controversial body cam video
Cascadia Daily News
Food insecurity, early learning in East Whatcom highlighted during Inslee visit
Crosscut
Federal court likely to redraw Central WA Latino-majority district (Jinkins, Billig)
The Stranger
Rep. Farivar: Death Threats, Cancelations, and Disinformation Campaigns Do Not Honor Iran’s Women, Life, Freedom Movement