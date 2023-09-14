Thursday, September 14

Democrats push to extend federal child care grant program

Congressional Democrats introduced a bill Wednesday to extend funding for five years for a pandemic-era child care subsidy program set to expire at the end of the month. Sen. Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat and the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, joined by congressional colleagues, child care providers and advocates, called on Congress to act before this “lifeline” is cut off Sept. 30, noting its economy-wide impact. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Samantha Dietel)

Opinion: I needed an abortion, and it was heartbreaking. I had to travel to WA to get it

We live in Idaho — one of the 14 U.S. states that has banned abortion care since the constitutional right to access abortion was overturned last year by the U.S. Supreme Court. We were made to feel as if we were sneaking around and doing something wrong for trying to access essential health care during the most challenging moment in our lives. We will always be grateful to the clinic and team in Seattle for offering us professional, compassionate care. Continue reading at News Tribune.

‘Green’ technology is helping create jobs across Whatcom County, WA governor says

Inslee, who has made efforts to fight climate change a priority, stopped in Ferndale, Kendall and Bellingham to see the results of state-funded programs and alternative-fuel projects. “We’re celebrating our investment” in green energy programs, Inslee said. “Jobs are going crazy,” he said, noting that Vicinity Motors used local contractors to build its plant and hired 300 workers. “It’s doing good for people. Electricity is cheaper than gas,” Inslee added. Continue reading at Bellingham Herald. (Robert Mittendorf)

Aberdeen Daily World

Quinault drug court gets $2 million federal boost

Auburn Reporter

New COVID-19 vaccine: Public Health — Seattle & King County Q&A

Axios

Seattle-area incomes dipped during the pandemic

Lawmakers make fresh push to cover fertility treatments for veterans

Bellingham Herald

‘Green’ technology is helping create jobs across Whatcom County, WA governor says

Capital Press

Editorial: Federal government overspending extends to rural internet

Editorial: Nothing is certain but death, taxes and WOTUS litigation

Columbian

Port of Vancouver settles suit over pollution

Clark Asks: What’s being done about trash in Clark County homeless camps?

Shine the Light: Suicide Prevention & Awareness summit strives to save lives

Editorial: Adjust school construction funding model

Everett Herald

New Snohomish County data show COVID-19 is on the rise

The Inlander

The speedy push to regionalize homeless service was already “unrealistic” for the city department addressing homelessness — and things just got worse

After last month’s fires threatened their homes, some Latah Valley residents are calling for another pause on development

Journal of the San Juan Islands

You can’t create affordable housing by making it cost more

News Tribune

Tacoma Link doubles in length Saturday. Sound Transit isn’t delivering what they promised

Opinion: I needed an abortion, and it was heartbreaking. I had to travel to WA to get it

Northwest Asian Weekly

Outcry over callous remark — SPD Officer mocks tragic death of Jaahnavi Kandula

Seattle Medium

Harrell’s Bold Moves To Revitalize Downtown Seattle Are Working

Seattle/King County NAACP To Pursue Economic Empowerment As One Of Its Top Priorities



Seattle Times

Seattle median household income hits all-time high

New report: WA student test scores inching up in math and reading

King County deputies refused, in protest, to arrest man who later killed mother, lawsuit says

Editorial: WA fails mental health patients and communities

Washington Post

AI is ‘one of the hardest things’ facing Congress, Schumer says

With UAW poised to strike, White House prepares emergency aid for suppliers

WA State Standard

Democrats push to extend federal child care grant program

Democratic leaders will leave court to redraw disputed map for WA legislative district (Jinkins, Billig)

Eight women had serious pregnancy complications. Now they’re suing over state abortion bans

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Doctors, public health agencies warn of uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases

Here’s why Washington public schools have lost thousands of students

Seattle leaders, Consulate of India respond to officer’s comments about death of Jaahnavi Kandula

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Frustrations continue with hours-long delays as Edmonds-Kingston ferry undergoes repairs

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Pierce County program aims to expand youth mental health resources

KUOW Public Radio

Seattle safe lot provider: No, pickleball is not unexpectedly displacing unhoused people

Seattle officer recorded joking about woman’s death, saying ‘she had limited value’

KXLY (ABC)

Medical Lake School District’s Wellness Center turns into resource hub for students

WA Parks and Rec asks for public input on Riverside State Park expansion

NW Public Radio

Financial relief still on hold for homeowners in Whatcom impacted by 2021 floods

Q13 TV (FOX)

Washington counties to receive millions in opioid lawsuit payouts

COVID 19 vaccines approved, could be available in Puget Sound by this weekend

Leaders demand Seattle Police ‘fix the culture’ following controversial body cam video

Cascadia Daily News

Food insecurity, early learning in East Whatcom highlighted during Inslee visit

Crosscut

Federal court likely to redraw Central WA Latino-majority district (Jinkins, Billig)

The Stranger

Rep. Farivar: Death Threats, Cancelations, and Disinformation Campaigns Do Not Honor Iran’s Women, Life, Freedom Movement