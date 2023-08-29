MiaRec Unveils Enhanced Auto Data Redaction with Advanced Named Entity Recognition and Machine Learning Technology
We are thrilled to introduce the enhanced AI-based Auto Data Redaction functionality, a testament to our unwavering commitment to data privacy and customer satisfaction.”CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MiaRec, a provider of award-winning Voice Analytics solutions, is delighted to announce a significant update to its AI-based Auto Data Redaction functionality. Leveraging cutting-edge Named Entity Recognition (NER) and Machine Learning (ML) technology, this latest release represents a major leap forward in data privacy and security for businesses of all sizes. This feature advances MiaRec’s AI-powered Conversation Intelligence platform and helps organizations automate compliance and quality assurance processes, reduce risk, and drive positive customer experience.
In an era where data protection and compliance are paramount, MiaRec's AI-based Auto Data Redaction sets a new standard for safeguarding sensitive information while availing organizations of valuable insights from voice interactions. By automatically identifying and redacting Personal Identifiable Information (PII), such as names, social security numbers, credit card details, addresses, etc., and more, organizations can proactively address data privacy concerns and mitigate the risk of potential data breaches.
Key Features of MiaRec's Enhanced Auto Data Redaction:
1. High Accuracy: MiaRec’s updated Auto Data Redaction functionality uses state-of-the-art Named Entity Recognition (NER) technology, enhancing its ability to automatically identify and categorize sensitive data elements, including Personally Identifiable Information (PII). MiaRec trained its proprietary NLP model on a large number of telephone conversations. During training, the algorithm learned to identify sensitive information more precisely and accurately than the traditional pattern-matching method. The model grasps the conversation's context, so it can very accurately identify if certain numbers are part of a credit card number that should be removed, or if they're order numbers, phone numbers, pricing, or other numeric information that should stay in the recordings. This technology significantly reduces mis-redactions and over-redactions.
2. Out-of-the-Box Configuration: The solution requires zero configuration, eliminating the time required to set complex rules associated with pattern-matching auto data redaction.
3. Seamless Integration: MiaRec's Auto Data Redaction seamlessly integrates with its comprehensive Voice Analytics and Automated Quality Management platform. As a result, businesses can enjoy a unified and user-friendly experience that simplifies data protection, retention, and analysis.
Gennadiy Bezko, CEO of MiaRec, expressed his enthusiasm for the update: "We are thrilled to introduce the enhanced AI-based Auto Data Redaction functionality, a testament to our unwavering commitment to data privacy and customer satisfaction. This new and advanced release reinforces MiaRec's role as a frontrunner in providing secure and comprehensive AI-driven Voice Analytics solutions to businesses across the globe. "
MiaRec's Enhanced Auto Data Redaction functionality is now available to all existing and new customers, reaffirming MiaRec’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of businesses in an increasingly data-centric world.
About Us
MiaRec, Inc. empowers organizations worldwide with tools that enhance the relationship between company, agent, and customer. MiaRec’s Conversation Intelligence Platform combines AI-based voice analytics, automated quality management, call recording, and screen recording in one unified solution. The MiaRec platform improves business outcomes by transforming contact centers to save time through automation and tailored business intelligence. MiaRec is an innovator in the multi-billion-dollar conversation intelligence and workforce engagement industries. MiaRec maintains its Silicon Valley headquarters in Campbell, California, with offices and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit www.miarec.com
