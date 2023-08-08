Westminster Barracks - DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1005263
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: August 5th, 2023, at approximately 1323 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-100, Whitingham, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Maya A. Bimmler
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 5th, 2023, at approximately 1323 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a two-car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 100 in Whitingham, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 22-year-old Maya A. Bimmler for suspicion of DUI. Bimmler is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on 09/19/2023 at 0830 hours.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/19/2023 at 0830 hours
Trooper Brandon Groh
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600