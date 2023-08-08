Westminster Barracks - DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1005263

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: August 5th, 2023, at approximately 1323 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-100, Whitingham, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Maya A. Bimmler

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 5th, 2023, at approximately 1323 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a two-car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 100 in Whitingham, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 22-year-old Maya A. Bimmler for suspicion of DUI. Bimmler is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on 09/19/2023 at 0830 hours.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/19/2023 at 0830 hours

Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600