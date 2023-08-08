IOWA TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION APPROVES FY2024 STATE AVIATION PROGRAM

Posted on: August 08, 2023

The Iowa Transportation Commission today approved $8.8 million for the fiscal year 2024 State Aviation Program, which includes several subprograms detailed below.

The Airport Improvement Program (AIP) will fund $5.3 million for a variety of aviation safety initiatives, system planning, and air service development activities. It will also provide funding for airport development projects at 17 airports in Iowa. Eligible AIP projects include runway, taxiway, and apron development; fuel systems; navigational aids; maintenance of aviation weather systems; runway marking; windsocks; emergency operational repairs; land-use planning; air service initiatives; and the mitigation of obstruction and wildlife hazards at airports. The AIP program is funded with revenue from aircraft registration fees and aviation fuel taxes.



Aviation vertical infrastructure programs will provide $3.5 million for projects at 11 general aviation airports and eight commercial service airports throughout Iowa. These programs provide funding for the maintenance and development of airport facilities such as terminal buildings, maintenance facilities, and aviation hangars. Vertical infrastructure programs are funded from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund.

Iowa DOT Aviation Director Tim McClung notes that smart capital investment from state, federal, local, and private funding sources are keeping Iowa’s aviation system competitive. “The impacts of aviation to the state’s economy are real. From modern terminal buildings to aircraft hangar facilities and adequate ramp space, it’s important to continue positioning Iowa’s airports to serve changing needs.”

The State Aviation Program supplements local and federal funding sources and seeks to maintain a safe and effective statewide air transportation system. Details on the State Aviation Program funding can be viewed at https://iowadot.gov/aviation/airport-managers-and-sponsors/State-Funding/state-funding-programs

Additional information regarding aviation in Iowa is available at www.iowadot.gov/aviation.

Contact: Shane Wright, Iowa DOT’s aviation program manager, at 515-239-1048 or [email protected]