Traffic pattern change at the Iowa 27/Iowa 58/Ridgeway Avenue interchange begins on July 22

Posted on: July 10, 2024

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – July 10, 2024 – If you drive near the Iowa 27/Iowa 58/Ridgeway Avenue intersection in Cedar Falls you need to be aware of an upcoming traffic pattern change that may slow down your trip.

Beginning on Monday, July 22, weather permitting, crews will switch the head-to-head traffic currently on the westbound lanes of Ridgeway Avenue to the eastbound lanes.

Construction work will then begin taking place on the northbound lane of Nordic Drive, and traffic will only be able to drive north on Nordic Drive in this area until the work is complete. Once the work is finished, additional reconstruction of the westbound lanes of Ridgeway Avenue will occur as well as the southbound lanes of Nordic Drive. This portion of the project is expected to be completed by late-September.

For general information about this project contact Ron Loecher, New Hampton construction office, at 641-394-3161 or [email protected]