Options for Iowa Mobile ID Expanding

Posted on: July 22, 2024

AMES, Iowa – July 22, 2024 – As our digital world expands, you have a new option to access your Iowa Mobile ID issued by the Iowa Department of Transportation.

You can now securely store your digital driver’s license or ID to the Samsung Wallet on your Samsung Galaxy device running Android 12.0 or above.

You can use your Iowa Mobile ID in Samsung Wallet at participating TSA checkpoints including the Des Moines and Eastern Iowa airports. To use Iowa Mobile ID in Samsung Wallet, you simply tap your phone near the reader or have the reader scan the QR code.

Mobile Driver's License in the Samsung Wallet is currently only valid at select TSA checkpoints and does not replace physical license or identification card. Locations that accept Mobile Driver’s are expected to expand over time. Visit the Samsung Wallet FAQ for more information.

The launch of Samsung Wallet provides another option to access your mobile ID, joining the lineup alongside the Iowa Mobile ID app.

Since the app’s launch in October, over 32,000 Iowans have downloaded the free and secure mobile ID, granting them enhanced control over the sharing of their information.

Toni Smith at [email protected] or 515-237-3109