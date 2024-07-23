Tell us what you think about the proposed improvements to U.S. 63 to be discussed in Tama on July 25, 2024

Posted on: July 22, 2024

AMES, Iowa – Jul. 23, 2024 – Join the Iowa Department of Transportation for a virtual or an in-person public information meeting to tell us what you think about a proposed project to add passing lanes, turn lanes, and pavement repair on U.S. 63 from the north city limits of Toledo to 0.5 mile south of Iowa 96 in Tama County (Event # 5986).

Traffic on U.S. 63 will be detoured using U.S. 30, IA 21, IA 8, and IA 96.

Construction is planned to begin in spring of 2026.

ATTEND IN PERSON MEETING TO SHARE YOUR FEEDBACK

When: Thursday, Jul. 25, 2024, anytime between 5 and 6:30 pm

Location: Tama Civic Center, 305 Siegel Street in Tama

Description: You will be provided with information about the project, and you can talk through your ideas with our staff and consultants. There will be no formal presentation. The meeting space is accessible for people with disabilities. If you require more support at the meeting, please notify the contact listed below by Thursday, Jul. 18.

SHARE YOUR FEEDBACK ONLINE BY AUGUST 5TH

Not able to attend the meeting in person? Learn about the project and share your feedback online You will need to provide your name and zip code before viewing the information.



VIEW PROJECT PLANS

For questions about the project or free translation services, contact:

Jeremey Vortherms, P.E., Assistant District Engineer

Iowa DOT District 1 Office

1020 S. Fourth St., Ames, Iowa 50010

Phone 515-239-1635 or 800-899-0623, Email [email protected]

Favor de notificar la persona listado arriba si necesita información en otro idioma o si necesita un traductor. Se lo proporcionaremos sin costo a usted.



Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at [email protected].