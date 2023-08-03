Adstra Hires Media Industry Expert Jeremy Johnson to Lead Publisher Data Acquisition Strategies
New SVP, Data Acquisition, brings deep knowledge of publishers’ needs and challengesPRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adstra, the leading market innovator in data orchestration, identify resolution and customer acquisition, today announced the hiring of Jeremy Johnson as the Senior Vice President, Data Acquisition in Adstra’s Account Management Function.
Johnson, an award-winning customer acquisition specialist for leading worldwide consumer brands, will be responsible for providing acquisition services for several of the most respected publishers in the market, including Conde Nast, NTVB Media, Future Media, A360 Media and many more.
“Major publishers are looking for ways to activate their data, manage their lists, and build identity spines that provide deep levels of insight, and Adstra has developed a unique solution to help them,” said Britt Vatne, President, Account Management, at Adstra. “Jeremy brings two decades of working directly with publishers on these very issues, so we’re thrilled to add him to our team as we guide publishers into the future of data acquisition.”
Johnson arrives at Adstra from Specialists Marketing Services, where he most recently held the position of Vice President Customer Acquisition. In this role, Johnson oversaw a team responsible for creating and executing clients’ direct marketing customer acquisition plans. This included structuring new business agreements, vendor negotiations, strategy development, audience segmentation, campaign analysis, and house file optimization.
“What Adstra has built is incredibly exciting in the world of marketing analytics and list management,” said Johnson. “The media world is entering a new stage when it comes to how data is stored and activated, and I’m eager to work with Adstra as the company continues to grow its capabilities and guide publishers into the future.”
Jeremy can be reached at jeremy.johnson@adstradata.com.
ABOUT ADSTRA
Adstra delivers the new model for data-driven enterprises through a comprehensive and unique suite of identity, data, and audience solutions trusted by a diverse base of blue-chip clients. Through its Enterprise Identity Platform, Adstra enables brands to execute across all media their marketing and data management processes in-house, in an effective, futureproofed, and compliant manner, unlike any other provider. Adstra’s goal is to liberate brands from legacy marketing technology and data approaches to maximum value and efficiency from their data and customer touchpoints. To learn more, visit www.Adstradata.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.
