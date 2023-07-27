Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,111 in the last 365 days.

FW: Berlin Barracks/ DUI #1 Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A3004207                                                 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION:           VSP Berlin                        

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 7/27/2023

STREET: Route 14

TOWN: Williamstown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Soucy Ln

WEATHER:         cloudy/raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shawn Dezotell

AGE: 27    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Matrix

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: no

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

The Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash into a guard rail on VT Route 14 near the intersection of Soucy Ln in Williamstown.  The operator was identified as Shawn Dezotell.  There were no injuries or other parties involved.  Upon further investigation it was determined Dezotell was under the influence of intoxicants while operating his vehicle.  Dezotell was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Berlin barracks for processing.  Dezotell was cited to appear in Vermont Superior court Orange Criminal Division on 8/16/2023 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge. 

 

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT:Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/16/2023  0830 hours    

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

FW: Berlin Barracks/ DUI #1 Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more