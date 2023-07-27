FW: Berlin Barracks/ DUI #1 Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A3004207
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/27/2023
STREET: Route 14
TOWN: Williamstown
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Soucy Ln
WEATHER: cloudy/raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Shawn Dezotell
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Matrix
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: no
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
The Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash into a guard rail on VT Route 14 near the intersection of Soucy Ln in Williamstown. The operator was identified as Shawn Dezotell. There were no injuries or other parties involved. Upon further investigation it was determined Dezotell was under the influence of intoxicants while operating his vehicle. Dezotell was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Berlin barracks for processing. Dezotell was cited to appear in Vermont Superior court Orange Criminal Division on 8/16/2023 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge.
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT:Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/16/2023 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.