FW: Berlin Barracks/ DUI #1 Crash

CASE#: 23A3004207

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 7/27/2023

STREET: Route 14

TOWN: Williamstown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Soucy Ln

WEATHER: cloudy/raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shawn Dezotell

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Matrix

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: no

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash into a guard rail on VT Route 14 near the intersection of Soucy Ln in Williamstown. The operator was identified as Shawn Dezotell. There were no injuries or other parties involved. Upon further investigation it was determined Dezotell was under the influence of intoxicants while operating his vehicle. Dezotell was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Berlin barracks for processing. Dezotell was cited to appear in Vermont Superior court Orange Criminal Division on 8/16/2023 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge.

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT:Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/16/2023 0830 hours

